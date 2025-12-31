Angry Shiv Sainiks gather again at Shirsat’s bungalow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Frustrated at not receiving a ticket from Shindesena for the Scheduled Caste reserved seat in Prabhag 20 in the municipal elections, an aspirant and his supporters once again went to guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat’s bungalow this evening. They raised loud slogans during the protest. At the same time, workers expressed anger against former mayor Trimbak Tupe.

The aspirant, Sunil Sonawane, wanted a Shindesena ticket from prabhag 20. He had actively worked for minister Sanjay Shirsat during elections, and was reportedly promised a ticket. However, the party chose another candidate at the last moment. Feeling wronged, Sonawane told journalists that he had come to meet the minister today. Sonawane and his supporters protested outside Shirsat’s bungalow, raising slogans against former mayor Trimbak Tupe.

Protesters arrived by travel bus

Sunil Sonawane and his supporters reached Shirsat’s bungalow in Golwadi by travel bus. A large police deployment was stationed to prevent any untoward incidents. Minister Shirsat called Sonawane inside the bungalow and explained the situation to him. Following the discussion, the protesters left peacefully.

