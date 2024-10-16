Anil Sable promoted to divisional president of MSBSHSE

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Deputy director of Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) Anil Sable was promoted as president of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

It may be noted the School Education Department released the list of promoted officers recently.

The name of Amol Sable has been figured in the list of promoted officers. Also, Sudhakar Telang was promoted as the MSBSHSE divisional president of Latur, Subhash Borse of Nashik, Rajesh Kshirsagar of Kolhapur, Rajendra Ahire of Mumbai, Shivling Patve of Nagpur were promoted.