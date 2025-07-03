Anis Patel appointed as district chairman (rural) minority department
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 3, 2025 19:05 IST2025-07-03T19:05:03+5:302025-07-03T19:05:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
An active Congress worker Anis Imam Patel has been appointed as the District Chairman (rural) for Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Department on July 2 (Wednesday).
The letter duly signed by vice chairman Mohd Ahmad Khan stated that All India Congress Committee’s Minority Department’s Chairman Imran Pratapgarhi (MP) has approved the appointment.
Meanwhile, the City and District Congress Committee office-bearers and others congratulated Anis Patel on his appointment.