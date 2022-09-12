Anjali Sharma receives C V Raman National Physics Award

Aurangabad, Sept 12: Anjali Sharma, a Physics teacher of Podar International (CBSE) School received the prestigious ‘C V Raman ...

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Anjali Sharma, a Physics teacher of Podar International (CBSE) School received the prestigious ‘C V Raman National Physics Award.

Dignitaries like Prof M M Pant (former Pro-Vice Chancellor, IGNOU), Dr A K Sharma, (Former Assistant Commissioner – KVS), Dr Priyadarshi Nayak (founder president, Centre for Educational Development-CED) presented the award to Sharma in a programme held at India International Centre, New Delhi, recently by the CED Foundation.

