Anjali Sharma receives C V Raman National Physics Award
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 12, 2022 09:50 PM 2022-09-12T21:50:02+5:30 2022-09-12T21:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 12: Anjali Sharma, a Physics teacher of Podar International (CBSE) School received the prestigious ‘C V Raman ...
Aurangabad, Sept 12:
Anjali Sharma, a Physics teacher of Podar International (CBSE) School received the prestigious ‘C V Raman National Physics Award.
Dignitaries like Prof M M Pant (former Pro-Vice Chancellor, IGNOU), Dr A K Sharma, (Former Assistant Commissioner – KVS), Dr Priyadarshi Nayak (founder president, Centre for Educational Development-CED) presented the award to Sharma in a programme held at India International Centre, New Delhi, recently by the CED Foundation.Open in app