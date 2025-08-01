Annabhau Sathe birth anniversary marked by grand tribute, sharp words

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The birth anniversary of Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe was observed with zeal on Friday. With his original statue near the collector's office under renovation, tributes were offered to a temporary installation nearby. A large pavilion by the BJP and a 'Samajratna' award event by the Anna Bhau Sathe Foundation, led by Vijay Magare, added to the celebrations at the proposed social hall in the Balodyan area.

At the tribute event led by Sanjay Thokal, guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, OBC welfare minister Atul Save, and MLC Sanjay Kenekar pledged to take up the Matang community's demands with the state government. However, tensions rose when Panther Republican Party national president Suryakanta Gade criticized the Public Safety Bill, calling it a threat to free speech. Both ministers chose not to respond. MLC Kenekar tried to strike a chord, stating, “I’ll join you in protest if needed.” But Panther leader Gautam Kharaat shot back from the crowd, “You’re already in power, why only promises?” Kenekar replied, “I’ve been fighting on the streets for 50 years.” Meanwhile, officials announced a Rs 3 crore fund for beautifying Sathe’s statue. Thokal demanded an additional Rs 3 crore to finally complete the long-pending social hall project at Nehru Balodyan. Foundation members voiced frustration over repeated promises with no visible progress.