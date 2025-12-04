Annamrut’ serves daily meals to 40,000 children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Annamrut Foundation, working under ISKCON, runs a centralised kitchen that delivers mid-day meals to nearly 40,000 children across the district. The initiative ensures that thousands of students receive fresh, nutritious food every day.

The foundation prepares and distributes meals with support from the government, NGOs, and CSR contributions from various industries. Its community kitchen near Garware Stadium uses modern cooking systems to maintain nutrition, hygiene, and timely supply of food to schools.

168 schools, 80 balwadis covered

ISKCON operates 20 such kitchens across the country, including the one in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This unit provides meals to 168 schools, benefiting around 38,000 students, and to 80 balwadis that cater to nearly 3,500 children. Fourteen vehicles are deployed for delivery.

Nutritious menu

The foundation offers a diverse daily menu that includes vegetable pulao, veg khichdi, moong dal khichdi, chana khichdi, chana pulao, matar-paneer rice, matki, soybean pulao, drumstick–moong dal curry, rice, and snacks like chikki and dates, manager Sudarshan Potbhare said. The kitchen served matar-paneer prepared with tofu on Wednesday. Additional municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimpare, director Ankit Kale Kale Group , chairman Prakash Rathi Kaigaon Paper Mill, senior manager Ravishankar Khanapure Aligned Packaging Company, and senior manager Milind Karanjikar Mahiko Group visited the kitchen and joined students in tasting the meal.