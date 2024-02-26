Annual art activity celebration at Pearls Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pearls Academy students from grades 1 to 8 celebrated the school's annual art activity, recently. Art teacher Sudarshan Sherkhane guided the students for the event organised in collaboration with Maulana Abdul Rahim, Maulana Saber Sheikh, counsellor

Tausifa Anjum, Akefa Shaikh and with the support of Ratnakar Kumawat. Students delved into the realm of visual arts, exploring the five C's of the 21st century: collaboration, critical thinking, character, composition, and

creativity. Students poured their heart and soul into their masterpieces, showcasing their artistic prowess.

Headmistress Khushboo Kotwal, administration supervisor Iram Shaikh and her team ensured the smooth execution

of the celebration. Principal Dr Nayer Iqbal guided the organisers.