Annual art activity celebration at Pearls Academy
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 26, 2024 10:45 PM2024-02-26T22:45:02+5:302024-02-26T22:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pearls Academy students from grades 1 to 8 celebrated the school's annual art activity, recently. Art teacher Sudarshan Sherkhane guided the students for the event organised in collaboration with Maulana Abdul Rahim, Maulana Saber Sheikh, counsellor
Tausifa Anjum, Akefa Shaikh and with the support of Ratnakar Kumawat. Students delved into the realm of visual arts, exploring the five C's of the 21st century: collaboration, critical thinking, character, composition, and
creativity. Students poured their heart and soul into their masterpieces, showcasing their artistic prowess.
Headmistress Khushboo Kotwal, administration supervisor Iram Shaikh and her team ensured the smooth execution
of the celebration. Principal Dr Nayer Iqbal guided the organisers.