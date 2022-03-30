Annual Day at Technokid Robotic Preschool

Aurangabad, March 29: Technokid Robotic Preschool celebrated its first Annual Day, recently. Chief guests Sarla Munot, Asha Ghuge and JugalKishor Karwa guided the students and parents. A prize distribution of all the students and graduation ceremony of the Sr kg students were held. Principal Kapila Karwa presented the annual report. The cultural programme with the theme ‘Incredible India! Unity in diversity’ started with Play group’s students and parents’ Ramp Walk based on different states and cultures of India. Students of Nursery, Jr Kg. and Sr kg presented dances beautifully. Amita Chordiya proposed a vote of thanks. The chief guest congratulated Principal Kapila, mentors Pooja Zanwar, Suchita Modani, Pooja Bhandari, staff and students.