Annual Day at The Evolvers Nest Preschool

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Celebrating its 6th Annual Day, The Evolvers Nest Preschool embraced the profound teachings of the Bhagwat Gita with its theme Eternal Echoes. The event spotlighted performances by students dancing to Bollywood tunes that reflect the Gita's timeless values, where Lord Krishna imparts wisdom to a confused Arjuna through enlightening dialogues and Sanskrit Shlokas.

Principal Nirupama Bafna expressed her pride in the successful integration of cultural and spiritual heritage into the preschool's curriculum. The 6th Annual Day celebration left a lasting impression of the eternal values that guide humanity.