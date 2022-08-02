Annual ‘Majma’ to be held on Aug 9

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

Alam- Bardar Committee will organise the annual congregation ‘Majma’ at Shahganj, City Chowk and Jinsi area in view of observing ‘Yaum-e-Ashura’ on August 9.

There were Government restrictions on public programmes for the past two years because of Covid outbreak. With the decline in Covid patients, 123 Sawaris and Taziyas were installed in the different parts of the city on July 31.

Alam Bardar Committee president and former Mayor Rasheed Khan Mamu said that Moharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, began on July 31. He said that ‘Sawaris’ were not installed here for the past two years due to the Covid spread. “The tenth day of Moharram is called ‘Ashura’ which has great importance.

The tradition of installing ‘Sawaris’ in the city is many decades old. Sawari of Maula Ali is installed at the biggest ‘Ashurkhana’ that was situated at Rengtipura area followed by Naal-E-Hyder’s Sawari at Jafargate. Sawaris installed at Shahganj Masjid are known Maula Ali, Sandal Sahab, Imam Qasim and Imam Hussain.

Sawaris were also installed in areas like Khas Gate, Shah Bazaar, Chelipura, Fazalpura, Bhadkal Gate, Begumpura, Paithan Gate and Osmanpura. All the Sawaris will gather at Shahganj, City Chowk areas on the morning of August 9. Alam Bardar Committee and Police Administration will felicitate the dignitaries at City Chowk.

The police station’s jurisdiction-wise number of Sawaris are as follows; City Chowk (23), Kranti Chowk (15), Jinsi (30), Osmanpura (07), Mukundwadi (03), Cantonment (12), Jawaharnagar Police Station (02), Harsul (02), Cidco (06), Vedantnagar (03), Satara (02), MIDC-Cidco (02).