Annual Sports Day at Pinks N Blues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pinks and Blues preschool held its annual sports day with exciting activities. National player Abhijeet Ambore and director of school Manjit Singh Daroga inaugurated the programme. Sr kg and junior KG students presented march past. The children participated in the races including tortoise, collect the balls and hopping. Nursery and play group students performed drum drill. Students presented the Christmas dance, said school principal Sonia Kaur Daroga.