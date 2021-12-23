Annual sports meet amid enthusiasm at Stepping Stones

Aurangabad, Dec 23: Stepping Stones High School organised its 19th Annual Sports Meet 2021-22, recently. School chairman Abdul Hussain was the chief guest. The event began with unfurling of the school flag followed by the School Song. The torch was lit by the Sports Captain Siddhi Jadhav. The highlight was the march-past in its vibrant hues, led by the school captain Sanskruti Karwa and the prefectorial body. Principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize administered the oath to the School Captain.

Declaring the Sports Meet open, the chief guest reiterated upon the importance of sports in a student’s life and shared his desire of nurturing future sport stars. He encouraged the children to set goals and stay focused.The primary school Steppers presented stunning and well-synchronized Drape and Pom Pom drills leaving the spectators awestruck. A plethora of athletic events were conducted during the day, wherein the young athletes marvelled one and all with their breathtaking speed, focus and concentration. Elated parents awarded their kids with medals and trophies for their achievements. The Emerald House was declared as the most disciplined. Sapphire Boys and Emerald Girls were awarded with a special march past trophy for their exemplary performance. Best athlete junior boy Aradhya Gautam (Topaz House) and Best athlete senior boy Rudra Kulkarni were honoured. Sapphire House were declared as the Sports Boys, while Manjiri Shahane and Divya Bakal (both Emerald House) were declared as the Sports Girls from Primary and Secondary school respectively. Sapphire House bagged the overall runners-up while the Overall Championship Trophy was awarded to the Emerald House. The programme ended with a vote of thanks and National Anthem.