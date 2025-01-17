Annual Sports meet of Chaitanya Valley School toddlers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sports Day was held at Chaitanya Valley International Karmad for Pre-primary and grade 1 and 2 students, recently. Athletes of grade 5 marked the day with the sports torch march. Chief guest and school director Satish Tupe announced the sports meet open.

Students of grade 2 showcased a graceful Pom Pom demo. Toddlers of Shendra branch presented a smart flag dance. Students tested their athletic skills in over thirty different races. They were awarded with medals and certificates. The day ended with the parents' overwhelming response in the musical chair.