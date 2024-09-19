Another chance to join exciting Lokmat Siddhant Mind Quiz! Exam for grade 9,10 students on Sept 20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Siddhant Classes, in collaboration with Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC), hosted the thrilling Siddhant Mind Quiz on September 15. This engaging quiz tested students’ knowledge in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and Logical Reasoning, with a total of 50 multiple-choice questions. The event was a huge success, drawing enthusiastic participation from grades 9th and 10th students.

What If you are in Grade 9th or 10th

and missed the Sept 15 exam?

Don’t worry! LTCC is giving you another chance to participate. The second round of the Quiz will take place tomorrow, September 20, at Siddhant Classes, Osmanpura, from 4 pm. This is your opportunity to showcase your skills, compete with your peers, and win exciting prizes!

But that’s not all! All participants will receive certificates, and there will be a seminar on career guidance to enhance your knowledge. Director, Siddhant Classes Suhas Kulkarni will conduct the seminar.

Prize distribution on Sept 22

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 22 at Lokmat Bhavan 4 pm. This event promises to be a celebration of academic excellence and a fantastic opportunity for young minds to shine. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!

Attractive prizes

First prize: Tab trophy certificate

Second prize: Smart phone trophy certificate

Third prize: Smartwatch trophy certificate

14 consolation prizes: Smartwatches and certificate

For more details, contact 9423931873 or 7755984219.