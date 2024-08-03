Anti Ragging Committee formed in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An Anti Ragging Committee (ARC) was formed in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was formed on Saturday.

Head of the Statistics Department Dr Sunil Kawle is the president of ARC while the director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure is the secretary.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari established the ARC for two years as per the directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The committee includes Senate members Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Chandrakant Kokate, Dr Nirmala Jadhav, Director of Extra-Mural Board Dr Kailas Pathrikar, and Dr Giribala Bondele.

Duties of Anti-Ragging Squad:

Dr Kailas Ambhure said that the ARC would perform different duties. Following are some of the duties of the committee

-- Keeping Watch: Surveillance of university premises and other vulnerable areas, such as classrooms, canteens, buses, grounds and hostels.

--Surprise check: Making surprise visits at vulnerable places

--Investigating: Investigating incidents of ragging and submitting a report to the Vice-Chancellor

---Education: To inform students about the dangers of ragging and associated punishments

--Counselling: Counselling of students and implementing counselling initiatives.

--Creating awareness: Displaying posters and conducting awareness campaigns

--Positive Reinforcement: Implementing programmes to help students develop a positive personality