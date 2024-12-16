Anuradha Pal, World-renowned female tabla player

My ‘Guru’ was a true inspiration and motivator, beyond a guide, philosopher, and friend. He was like an elder brother to me. It is because of his ‘Ashirwad’ that I am ably continuing his legacy today.

Tryst with Destiny

I belong to a non-musician background family. My tryst with destiny was when I was five years old. He was in Mumbai to perform in a concert organised in memory of my maternal grandfather, prominent educationist and Padma awardee, M T Vyas. I was moving backstage and entered the 'green room' where his tabla was placed, but he was not there. The little musical instrument (tabla) impressed me. Seeing no one in the room, I started to lay my tiny hands on the tabla. At the same time, he entered the room and smilingly placing his hand on my head asked me, “Do you want to play on it.” When I nodded he lifted me in his arms (god mein liya) and assured me of teaching me. His hand on my hand proved to be an ‘ashirwad’ for me and a turning point in my life. Later on, his electrifying performance mesmerised me and I was encouraged to pursue my music career.

Gurupoornima in Mumbai

Three months ago, he was in Mumbai. It was an occasion of Gurupoornima, therefore, I spent hours with him. It was an honour to be his disciple. He lauded me and with great pride said, “ Anuradha I am following you as you are introducing novelty in the tabla music.” These words touched me as it was an acknowledgement from my guru Zakir Bhai. I redefined storytelling through tabla (played Geet Ramayana on tabla). I never thought it would be my last meeting with the legend. However, I was in touch with him by phone till a week ago before he was hospitalised.

Special Prayers in Ujjain

Last week, I was in Ujjain regarding my show. When I came to know Zakir Sahab has been hospitalised in San Francisco, I arranged for a special ‘Maha Mrutinjay’ prayer for his good health and recovery in Mahakaleshwar temple on December 13 and then performed my show on December 14. I am deeply saddened by the loss of the legend. It has left a void in the music world which can never be filled.