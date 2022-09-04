Anuvrata Sanskar Mahamahotsav held

Aurangabad, Sep 4:

This year Paryushan Parva is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in the presence of Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. For the first time, an Anuvrata Sanskar Mahamahotsava was held in Paryushan Parva in the presence of large number of devotees on Saturday.

Panchamrit abhishekam of Lord Shantinath was held in the presence of Namokar Bhakti Mandal at Rajabazar Jain Temple. While giving information about Arjava Dharma said that Arjava Dharma has been considered important for attaining simplicity and salvation. Because it has right vision, knowledge and character. Arjava is not achieved only by darshan, but simultaneously darshan requires knowledge and character. He also said that the festival of Paryushan is the most holy festival of self-purification. It is also known as Dasalakshana Parva. Vijay Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Chandra Kumar, Mahaveer Patni family and women devotees were present in large numbers.