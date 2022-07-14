APMC's Adat market wears deserted look

Aurangabad, July 14:

The Adat market of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Jadhavwadi is wearing a deserted look for the past few days because of less stock arrival of grains.

There is an Adat market of grains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Complex of APMC. Maize is sent to different parts of the country and also abroad. Farmers brought their grains and pulses and lentils for sale at the market.

The number of farmers bringing their grains for the sale at the market reduced as there was no rain in June. Moreover, farmers are now busy with farm works due to rain for the past few days. This has impacts on Adat market as only one or two trucks of grain arrive at the market daily. The turnover which was in crores is now in just a few lakhs.

Kanhaiyalal Jaiswal, one of Adat traders said that the arrival of grains would increase only after Diwali and the present situation would continue till then.