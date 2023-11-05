Application process for Central Sector Scholarship begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the Central Sector Scholarship students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the college and universities has begun.

The last date of registration is December 31, 2023. Students who have scored 80 and above percentile in the relevant stream from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or other boards in Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams are eligible to apply online on the portal (www.scholarships.govt.in).

The total number of scholarships is divided amongst the State Education Boards based on the State’s population in the age group of 18-25 years, after segregating the share of state and other board students on the basis of the number of passed students.

Centre Govt approved intake of 7.4 K

The Central Government has approved 7,417 scholarship intake for the State for the renewal and fresh candidates for the current academic year.

Terms & conditions

--The applicant should not be beneficiary of any other scholarship

--The scholarship is given to UG and PG professional and traditional courses

--It is not given for correspondence and distance mode education

--Medical students will get the scholarship for five years while for Engineering, its duration will be for four years.

Required documents

The following documents need to be attached to the application forms

--Fresh registration: HSC marks memo and income certificate

-Renewal: Marks memo of last academic year.