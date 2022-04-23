Apprenticeship awareness session April 26

Aurangabad, April 23:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has organised an ‘Apprenticeship Awareness Session’, on April 26 at CMIA Bajaj Bhawan at 5 pm.

Ravishankar Korgal, technical advisor GIZ and Sanjay Gourshete assistant apprenticeship advisor (Tech), BTRI Center would be interacting with the participants of this awareness session on the promotion of apprentice scheme and its benefits through detailed power point presentation. There is no participation fees to attend the programme. For confirmation one can contact on cmiamarathwadaskillshub@gmail.com.