Apprenticeship Mela; a hope of better future for young and skilled Indians

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To encourage young aspirants to develop skills and become self-reliant, under the Prime Minister’s Skill India Mission, the Directorate General of Training (DGT) is holding an apprenticeship mela, in 12 districts of Maharashtra, including the city, on March 20, this year.

The Prime Minister National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) will be held in 12 districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Hingoli, Latur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Dhule, Kolhapur, Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur, and Thane.

PMNAM aims at providing jobs to Vth to XIIth pass candidates, skill training certificate holders, ITI or diploma holders, and graduates. The companies conduct on-the-spot interviews, evaluate the candidature and offer apprenticeship training to candidates in designated and optional trades. In the city, it will be held at Government ITI (Railway Station Road, Vedantnagar).

According to the district coordinator Gourshete S V, “ The mela will be held at four places in Marathwada including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, Jalna, and Hingoli on March 20. We received the letter in this regard from the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET, Mumbai) on March 8. We will invite registration of companies and the young aspirants by creating google forms online. The details of the companies participating in the mela along with the number of vacancies will be flashed online.”

Internationally recognised certificate

“ The mela is a platform for aspirants to earn while undergoing apprenticeship training and design a better future. The tenure of the apprenticeship is of one year, but the establishment may hire him after reviewing his performance, or else after completion of one year, he could collect an apprenticeship certificate issued by the union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. This certificate is internationally recognized. The candidate is free to try his luck abroad as well,” said the district coordinator adding that apprenticeship opportunity are in designated trades like fitter, turner, machinist, electrician, wireman, and welder.

Boon for SMEs

According to an industry expert who wished to remain anonymous said, “ The apprenticeship programme is a boon for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Generally speaking, the five major benefits to SMEs include that they fill the skill gap (through training to match the company needs), get loyal staff and retain the performers, gain financial support from the government under NAPS, help create a trusted and talented workforce and increase productivity and profits. The new insights and skills put in by the apprenticeship (as they are from diverse backgrounds) help revitalization of the company. The apprentice works hard to meet the company goals and bring in new perspectives. Moreover, the future managers and leaders can be sourced from them.”

The apprenticeship mela will be held at 200 different locations in the country on March 20. The mela hopes participation of 1000 companies of 36 sectors offering apprenticeships in 500 plus trades.