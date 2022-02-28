Aptitude test held for Steppers infinity program

Aurangabad, Feb 28: The Aptitude cum Scholarship Examination conducted by the Stepping Stones High School for students of Class 10 going to Class 11 in the upcoming year, evoked good response. Steppers Infinity is one of its kind academic structures where Students can study 11th and 12th CBSE along with Professional Courses Entrance Exams of their choice within the school timings. Every student gets to follow the career of her or his choice under the integrated courses in Science, Commerce and Humanities.

Principal Dr Angelo M. D'Cruize spoke about the preparation for JEE, NEET, CA, CS, BBA, CLAT, Civil Services and other competitive exams with their syllabus synced with the NCERT curriculum. He appealed to students to take maximum advantage of the Steppers Infinity initiative wherein experienced teachers will guide students on different entrance tests. The Scholarship cum Aptitude Exam was conducted to analyse the prospects of students in the various streams.

Vice-principal Rupali Mundada welcomed the students and parents. Senior academic head Sandeep Malu narrated the benefits of integrated courses. IITian Atif Jamil, CA Sumeet Sabu and their team of professional teachers guided students.