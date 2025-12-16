Apurva Solanke Awarded PhD

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission University (MGMU) has conferred Ph D upon Apurva Solanke in Computer Science and Information Technology.

She submitted her thesis titled 'Extraction and Classification of Skin Lesions Towards Melanoma Cancer Using Machine Learning Techniques' under the guidance of Principal Dr Prapti Deshmukh, research guide from MGMU. Apurva Solanke is a teaching faculty member at Dr G Y Pathrikar College of Computer Science and Information Technology.