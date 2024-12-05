Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations begin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) collection drive will start on Tuesday (December 10).

Briefing about the drive, the District Soldier Welfare Board (DSWB) Officer Major Syeda Firasat said, “ The board is also hosting a function for ex-servicemen, war widows and their family members at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre, T V Centre Road, Tuesday at 11 am. Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade will be the chief guest of the inaugural function, while the district collector Deelip Swami will preside over. The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, Commissioner of Police (CP) Pravin Pawar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod will also grace the function.

Maj. Firasat has appealed to the ex-servicemen, veerpatnis, veermatas, veerpitas, family members, and dependents of ex-servicemen, etc., to attend the function in large numbers.