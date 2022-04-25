Articles worth Rs 2.25L stolen from company

Aurangabad, April 25:

Thieves stole articles worth Rs 2.25 lakh from the storeroom of a company at Shivrai near Waluj area on Thursday night.

Police said, thieves broke into the storeroom of Pavana Goyam Auto Pvt Ltd Company at Shivrai Shivar on Aurangabad - Nagar Road on April 21 night. The company employees Rakesh Paswan noticed the theft and immediately informed the company manager Sanjay Date.

Date lodged a complaint with Waluj police station. Under the guidance of Sachin Ingole, PSI Laxman Umbare is further investigating the case.