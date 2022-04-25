Articles worth Rs 2.25L stolen from company

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2022 08:25 PM2022-04-25T20:25:01+5:302022-04-25T20:25:01+5:30

Aurangabad, April 25: Thieves stole articles worth Rs 2.25 lakh from the storeroom of a company at Shivrai near ...

Articles worth Rs 2.25L stolen from company | Articles worth Rs 2.25L stolen from company

Articles worth Rs 2.25L stolen from company

Next

Aurangabad, April 25:

Thieves stole articles worth Rs 2.25 lakh from the storeroom of a company at Shivrai near Waluj area on Thursday night.

Police said, thieves broke into the storeroom of Pavana Goyam Auto Pvt Ltd Company at Shivrai Shivar on Aurangabad - Nagar Road on April 21 night. The company employees Rakesh Paswan noticed the theft and immediately informed the company manager Sanjay Date.

Date lodged a complaint with Waluj police station. Under the guidance of Sachin Ingole, PSI Laxman Umbare is further investigating the case.

Open in app
Tags :Pavana Goyam Auto Pvt Ltd CompanyPavana Goyam Auto Pvt Ltd CompanySachin IngoleRakesh PaswanSanjay DatePSI Laxman Umbare