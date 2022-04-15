Articles worth Rs 5L stolen from mobile shop in Bajajnagar

Aurangabad, April 15:

Thieves broke into a mobile shop at Maharana Pratap in Bajajnagar and made off with articles amounting Rs 5 lakh. The incident came to light on Friday morning. Two thieves were captured in the CCTV cameras of the shop while stealing the articles.

Sunil Jagannath Jadhav (Vajnapur) runs a mobile shop Sadguru Mobile Shop and Repairing Centre in a rented place at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar. Mobile phones, accessories, repairing and maintenance facilities are available in the shop.

On Friday morning, the shop owner Ashok Katare and his friend noticed that the shutter of his mobile shop Jadhav was bent. Katare immediately informed Jadhav about it.

When Jadhav came, he saw that the thieves entered the shop by bending the shutter. He saw that 31 new phones amounting to Rs 37,200, accessories to Rs 64,000, spare parts to Rs 46,000, computers to Rs 1.15 lakh, customers’ phones for repairing to Rs 2.20 lakh. His mobile phones amounting to Rs 24,500 and Rs 10,000 respectively, all amounting to Rs 5.16 lakh were stolen.

He then immediately informed us about the theft to Waluj MIDC police station.

When the police checked the CCTV footage of the shop, they found that two thieves were stealing the articles at around 3 am. They were of the age group between 18 to 25 years and were wearing jeans and T-shirts. The police are further investigating the case.