Arun Piwal elected as MVKM General Secretary

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

In the ninth triennial convention of Maharashtra Veej Kamgar Mahasangh (MVKM) held in Nagpur recently. Arun Piwal (Mahavitran-Aurangabad) and Vithal Bhalerao (Mahanirmiti) have been elected as the General Secretary and the Chairman for the year 2022 to 2024.

The other local members who got elected on the body include Bapu Shinde as the secretary (state office); Tushar Bhosale as president (Aurangabad Region), Dadarao Waghmode and Walmik Nikam as the president and the secretary (Aurangabad Zone) respectively.

The convention was inaugurated by the union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. He highlighted the changes in the power sector, the challenges and the issues arising out of it.

The office-bearers including Vilasrao Zodgekar, Babasaheb Hardas, Annaji Desai, Vijayrao Mulgund, Nanda Ojhe, Anil Dumne, Jaiprakash Holikar, Shankar Pahade, Subhash Savji, Kadke Nana, R K T Joshi and Mainaji Thombre were also present on the occasion.