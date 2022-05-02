ASCDCL-AMC formulates Healthy Streets Policy

Aurangabad, May 2:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have geared up to formulate ‘Healthy Streets Policy’ in the city with the participation of citizens (especially the vehicle-owners).

Presently, our streets enable citizens of all socio-economic groups, age and gender to move around using different modes of transport with ease and comfort at an affordable cost. These streets, however, have been vehicle-centric since a long period. However, for sustainable mobility and inclusive future of the city, there is a dire need to design the future roads and plan innovatively.

Healthy Street Policy Survey

The ASCDCL has urged the citizens to participate in the survey and provide essential data in order to help formulate the policy.

“ It is an important step to collect city level fundamental data such as citizens mobility preferences, walking and driving patterns, cycling and use of private and public vehicles etc. The details provided will help devise the policy and will assist the decision makers, citizens and the administration to plan and build streets that will cater to the needs of everyone,”stated the ASCDCL release.