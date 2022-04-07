ASCDCL okays to develop Smart Hospitals, Smart Schools

Aurangabad, April 7:

If the sources in Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL)are believed, the administration has finalised Hi-tech Infratech Pvt Ltd to construct four multi-speciality hospitals in city by spending Rs 31.62 crore through Smart City funds.The agency has been finalised on 10 per cent low rates, said the sources.

The hospitals will be built in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkarnagar (Cidco N-7 sector), Cidco N-2 sector, Cidco N-11 sector and Satara.The other three agencies in fray were Ajaydeep Constructions, Wonder Constructions and Baba Constructions.

50 schools to get facelifted

The AMC has proposed to facelift its 50 schools through ASCDCL’s fund. The existing infrastructure and the facilities in the above schools will be upgraded so that the students will be able to enjoy basic amenities during the school period. The ASCDCL has earmarked Rs 29.72 crore for the task.There were four responses to the tender. Of which, the tender submitted by the Vikram Infratech Pvt. Ltd has been finalised, said the sources.