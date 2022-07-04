ASCDCL starts 24x7 helpline to redress civic grievances

LokmatNewsNetwork

Aurangabad, July 4:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited(ASCDCL) has introduced a 24x7helpline service to redress the grievances of the citizens relating to various facilities and services of AurangabadMunicipalCorporation(AMC) from today. The AMC administrator A K Pandey launched the service today (July 4). He also verified the service by making a test call.

The E-Governance project was undertaken under the guidance of the AMC administrator and ASCDCL chief executive officer Pandey by the ASCDCL under SmartCityMission.It is hoped that the project will bring transparency, accountability, speed in rendering quality service and boost the efficiency under the Right to Service Act.

The ASCDCL project manager Syed Faiz Ali said, “The citizens may call on helpline’s number 08069092200 to register or settle complaints relating to health and hygiene, water supply, streetlights, drainage, taxes or for any help. The AMC representative will register the complaint (on just one call) online and if it is unable to be resolved immediately then it would be forwarded for necessary action to the section concerned. The section will then deploy an official to redress the grievance. Besides, if it is not resolved within a stipulated period, then the complaint would automatically get forwarded to the senior officers. The helpline will be operated by Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) situated at SmartCityHeadquarters.”

TheASCDCL’s additional CEO Arun Shinde, additional municipal commissioner B B Nemane, deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale, Head - Town Planning section A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioners Nanda Gaikwad and Somnath Jadhav, coordinator of new water supply scheme Hemant Kolhe, the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi and many others were present on the occasion.