ASCDCL starts construction of modern Smart City Bus Depot in Jadhavwadi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 15:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), the operator of urban public transport, has started construction of the state-of-the-art depot with a parking facility of 300 Smart City Buses or more at Jadhavwadi Market under the Smart City Mission. The project of around Rs 25 crore is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

Till today, the ASCDCL was in search of adequate space for setting up an independent bus depot to park its buses; undertake their repair and maintenance works and also ensure the sustainability of the bus service.

Presently, the old bus depot of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at Mukundwadi is being used for the buses by ASCDCL. Later on, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and ASCDCL chief executive officer A K Pandey and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) had a discussion and the long pending demand got resolved. After taking possession of the land, the ASCDCL floated the tender process and issued a work order for the construction of a bus depot on priority.

The ASCDCL additional CEO and chief operations manager (Bus Division) Arun Shinde, project consultant Architect Ajay Thakur and others working are working on the project.

Features of the Smart City Bus Depot

- Depot to be developed on 7 acres of land.

- It will facilitate the parking of 250 diesel-run buses and 50 electric buses.

- The site will be protected by constructing a concrete compound wall of 750 meters long and 8 feet tall.

- 3-meter buffer for the green belt will be developed inside the wall of the depot will be developed.

- Parking surface will be made of M40 concrete.

- Depot will comprise 4 maintenance bays with a completely mechanised bus washing system.

- G 2 building comprising adequate workshop and spacious administrative office will be built on 1435 sq meter area. It will also have a rest room for mechanics, drivers and conductors and the office of the chief operations manager.

- The construction will be made on green building standards.