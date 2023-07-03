'Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration' at AVM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To make children aware of our tradition and greatness of saints who gave the importance of social equality and tried to inculcate moral values, Ashadhi Ekadashi was celebrated at Agrasen Vidya Mandir with great enthusiasm. All the primary class children dressed up in traditional attires and participated in dance and drama followed by Abhanga recitation and speech.

The programme commenced by offering flowers to Vitthal Rukhmini and palanquin pooja performed by principal Santosh Kumar Karwa and vice-principal Mayuri Logalwar respectively. President Rajkumar Tibdewala, vice-president Rajesh Bharuka, treasurer Pankaj Agrawal were among those present.

Shushma Ashtkar anchored the event. Priyanka Lalsare proposed a vote of thanks. The function concluded by the rendering of ‘Pasaydan’ by Aashtha Dikshit.