Ashalata Talwadkar passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Retired teacher Ashalata Shankarrao Talwadkar (81, Samarthnagar) passed away on Friday night due to old age. Her last rites were performed on Saturday at Pushpanagri crematorium. She is survived by a daughter, two sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of labour officer Arvind Telwadkar and entrepreneur Atul Telwadkar. She was also the aunt of journalist Prashant Telwadkar.