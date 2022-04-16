ASI appeals to come enjoy unique Trikaal festival at Ellora

Aurangabad, April 16:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) is delighted to host the cultural festival ‘Trikaal’ scheduled to be held in front of the famous rock-cut Kailas Temple, at world heritage Ellora Caves, on Monday evening.

Briefing about the details of the festival to media persons at a press conference organised at the ASI Circle office, the superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley said,” The classic event hosted by the ASI and the Crraft of Art (CoA) aims at refreshing and regenerating the interest in our heritage and apprise visitors (especially youths) about our rich and unique culture in a musical way.”

A photo exhibition gallery will be set up near Cave No.16 so for the visitors so that they could enjoying glancing at the photographs of the monuments and archaeological sites situated in the jurisdiction of the ASI Circle, he said adding that cultural workshop is also being organised at Bibi ka Maqbara.

The Founder and Artistic Director (CoA), Birwa Qureshi, highlighted on classic presentation and how fusion is created through tabla, vocal, flute, drum and other instruments.

The campus of caves will be illuminated for the special occasion and an adequate parking arrangement has been made at the site for the convenience of the visitors, said Chauley.

Prominent personalities from various walks of life will be attending the event. The entry is free and on first come first serve basis, therefore, the visitors will have to collect entry passes from the office of ASI Circle between 10 am and 12 pm on Saturday and Sunday and from 10 am to 5 pm on Monday or contact for inquiry on mobile number 7798646882.

The visitors can also collect their entry passes by visiting Sant Eknath Rangmandir (Osmanpura) and Tapadiya Natyagruh (Nirala Bazaar) from 9.30 am to 12 noon and from 5 pm to 8.30 pm or contact mobile number 9422202012 for any query. The passes can be obtained on registration of valid mobile number and e-mail ID.