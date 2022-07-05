ASI caught while accepting bribe near police station

Aurangabad, July 5:

The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1000 from a tanker owner in front of Chikalthana Police Station on Tuesday morning.

The ASI has been identified as Dinkar Kachru Thore (55, Sudakarnagar, Bypass).

The ACP officers said that one person was killed when a tanker hit him within the jurisdiction of Chikalthana Police Station. A case was registered against the driver and the tanker was seized.

ASI Thore was probing the matter. Tanker owner met Thore two days ago to get back tanker, the latter demanded Rs 1000 from the owner.

The tanker owner lodged a complaint with ACB. The ACB officer verified the complaint and the policeman was found demanding a bribe. A trap was laid in front of Chikalthana Police Station. As soon as, Thore took a bribe, the ACB team caught him red-handed with the bribe amount.

The process to register a case with Chikalthana Police Station against him.

An ACB team comprising Police inspector Reshma Saudagar, Ravindra Kale, Rajendra Joshi, Vinod Aghav and police van driver Chandrakant Bagul carried out the action under the guidance of the deputy superintendent of ACB.