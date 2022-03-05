ASI collects Rs 20 from tourists visiting Daulatabad Fort with plastic bottle

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 5:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI,Aurangabad Circle)has introduced Golconda Fort pattern to discourage tourists from throwing empty plastic bottles on the Daulatabad Fort campus.

The ASI is collecting a security deposit of Rs 20 from the tourists visiting the fort.The money is, however, refunded on showing the bottle at the ticket counter.Meanwhile, the initiative is being applauded on the social media.

The credit of successful implementation of the pattern and its results goes to the superintending archaeologist (Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley, who had successfully experimented it at the Golconda Fort while he was heading the ASI's Hyderabad Circle.The implementation of the pattern aim at keeping the heritage campus clean and tidy.

It is learnt that the ASI personnel would face hardship in removing the garbage and other waste from the moat in Daulatabad Fort.The Golconda Fort pattern was implemented from March 18, 2021 by the ASI official S B Rohankar.We have noticed reduction in the deposition of waste in the moat and other premises to an extent in the past one year, said Rohankar.