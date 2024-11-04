ASI, priest & businessman killed in separate accidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector, a priest and a businessman were killed in three different accidents during the last three days. According to details, Assistant Sub-Inspector Riyaz Abdul Rahman Shaikh (56, Bidkin) was working in the District Police Control Room.

After performing his duties in the office, he left for home at 2 am, on a two-wheeler on November 2. However, he was hit by a speeding car (MH 22-AT- 900) near Shaktiman Washing Center. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

A case was registered against the driver at the Cidco Police Station on the complaint of Riyaz's son Shaikh Irfan. His burial took place at Bidkin with state honour. The number of accidents increased during the last three days. The trio were killed due to reckless, irresponsible drivers.

Priest dies in accident

Innindra Chandrabhan Mankar (72), a priest, was killed after a hit by a speeding two-wheeler at Akashwani Chowk, at 11 pm, on November 3. Mankar who was hailing from Vadgaon Bazar village in Gangapur tehsil participated in the religious programme at Buldhana. The deceased’s Sanjay Sonawane from Kailasnagar organised an ‘Annadan’ programme on Sunday. The pedestrian who came to the city to participate in the programme, sustained serious injuries while crossing the road at Akashwani Chowk, at 11 pm, on Sunday. The priest died on Monday while undergoing the treatment.

Businessman killed near Mondha Naka flyover

Sandeep Suresh Pendharkar (39, Santiniketan Colony) died in an accident while going towards Amarpreet Chowk from Seven Hills. He was in the construction and manufacturing sectors. He was returning home at 3 am, after finishing work, on November 3. A car driver tried to overtake him on the Mondha Naka flyover. In this, his car went to the flyover and hit the parapet. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. He is survived by his wife, two daughters aged eight and one and a half years, mother and father.