ASI rolls on works to upkeep heritage sites to impress G20 delegates

Aurangabad:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), like other government offices, have also geared up to impress the international delegation visiting the city as a part of the G20 summit in February.

The additional director general (ADG) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI headquarters, New Delhi) Janhwij Sharma after paying a visit to different monuments in and around Aurangabad in December 2022 suggested some works. Accordingly, the ASI’s (Aurangabad Circle) conservation branch and science branch undertook various medium and minor works at the monuments in its jurisdiction especially at the world heritage sites Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara where the G20 delegation are going to visit.

The superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley said, “A total of 270 different types of works are underway at the 75 monuments in our jurisdiction. The special works in connection with the visit of the G20 delegation are very few. They include tarring of approach roads inside the world heritage Ellora Caves Campus; developing QR codes of all paintings of world heritage Ajanta Caves; glorifying five caves numbered 5, 10, 16, 29 and 32 (from outside and inside) through LED lighting at Ellora Caves complex, etc. The illumination of Bibi Ka Maqbara will also be done on a regular basis as it remains open for tourists till 10 pm. Our aim is to finish all the special works by January-end.”

Adds the deputy superintending archaeological chemist (ASI science branch) Shrikant Misra said, “ The conservation works at Bibi ka Maqbara include scientific cleaning of the mosque, situated near the mausoleum on the raised platform, and side walls of all six stairs leading to the mausoleum. The beauty of the mosque is fading due to the dominance of black patches (inside and outside). Hence we will remove and seal the growth of microflora causing blackishness. Besides, we will also perform edging if any plaster inside the mosque is found peeling off. The side walls of the stairs have also been blackened badly due to the frequent touch of visitors. Hence we will remove it on priority. The site inspection has been done and the works have been started to complete them by January-end.”