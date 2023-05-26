ASI, SCZCC hosts heritage-cum-cultural festival at Ellora

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A day-long cultural event ‘Wonder Caves’ will be organised at world heritage Ellora Caves, on Saturday (May 27).

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) and South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC, Nagpur) are hosting the ‘Fort and Caves Festival of India’ to mark 75 years of India’s Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav).

The first phase of the event comprising a heritage walk, photo exhibition and painting workshop will be held from 7 am to 10 am. The second phase of the event comprising ‘Powada’ singing by Shahir Yeshwant Jadhav and group and dance performance by noted dancer Mahagami’s Parvati Dutta and her group will be held from 5.30 pm to 8 pm. The entry is free for the visitors, stated the press release.

The Superintending Archaeologist (ASI) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat and Director Incharge (SCZCC) Prof. Suresh Sharma have reviewed the preparations. The duo appealed to the heritage-lovers, students and other citizens to attend the event in large numbers.