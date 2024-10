Aslam Ahmed passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aslam Ahmed Iqbal Ahmed (49, Ranmastpura, Jinsi Road) passed away at 7.30 am on Sunday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Kali Masjid, Nawabpura while burial took place at the adjacent graveyard. He leaves behind wife, two sons and one daughter. He was the cousin of social worker Mohd Abdul Rafique.