Aspiring lawyers demand to declare redressal result immediately

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of aspiring lawyers who were declared failed in the LLB final year demanded that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University should declare the redressal process result immediately.

It may be noted that the Board of Examination and Evaluation of the university conducted the examination of fifth semester of LLB three- years and semester 10th of the five-year LLB courses in June 2023. The university declared the result of Law courses in the first week of August.

Aspiring lawyers under the leadership of the Bahujan Students Federation submitted a memorandum to the pro-vice chancellor of the university stating that many students were declared failed in the final year of law LBB's three and five-year courses.

“Some of them were given less than 10 marks while others failed by just two or three marks even after writing and solving the papers properly. The improper assessment of answer books has created confusion,” they said. The students demanded to declare the result of the redressal (re-evaluation) process immediately to avoid the loss of their further education.