Astha Foundation presents its annual report

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

The Astha Foundation that was set up with the concept of happy old age in mind. The foundation on its 13th anniversary presented the yearly report for 2020-21.The organization has also undertaken many activities for the seniors throughout the year.

Astha Foundation was established in 2008 and is implementing the concept of 'Joyful Old Age'. For the past two years, the organization has been taking maximum care of the elderly of Asthaghar due to the pandemic. Vitamin C, Zinc and multi vitamin tablets were given in collaboration with Lions Club of Chikalthana. The organization now aims to set up a care home for 100 senior citizens at Basant Prabha Visava.

At present, 12 senior citizens are accommodated at Astha Ghar in Shivajinagar. A project called Geriatric Care Course and Astha Day Care Center in collaboration with Savitribai Phulesansthan and Tata Institute of Social Science has been developed. Medical camps, stress management workshops, senior's walkathons, Joy of Giving, Yashwant Inspirational Talk Series, and a number of online seminars were held during the corona period.