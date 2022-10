At last, AMC publishes final draft on delimitation of prabhags

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 20:

The deputy municipal commissioner (election) Santosh Tengale has underlined that the AMC received 324 complaints and objections during the hearing conducted on the rough draft of the delimitation of prabhags in the city. The State Election Commission (SEC) during the hearing accepted 30 objections raised by the alert citizens. Hence the AMC implemented the corrections and then submitted the final draft to SEC for approval before publishing the list of prabhags, he said.

There are 42 prabhags and the maps along with other technical details of each prabhag have been displayed on the notice board of the AMC’s headquarters and nine zonal offices for public information.

Tengale said, “ Of the 30 objections, nine were regarding the change in the name, scope and description of the prabhags, while 21 were relating to changes in boundaries of prabhags.”

Change in name, description of nine prabhags

1. Prabhag No. 5 (Begumpura, Jaisinghpura (part), Nandanvan Colony, Shantipura, Bhimnagar-North (part), Pethenagar, Bhausinghpura).

2. Prabhag No. 7 (Bhadkal Gate, Jaibhimnagar, Ghati, Asifiya Colony, Panchakki, Kotwalpura).

3. Prabhag No. 12 (Hattesinghpura, Kiradpura).

4. Prabhag No. 17 (N-1, Chikalthana MIDC).

5. Prabhag No. 19 (Avishkar Colony, N-6 Cidco, Ganeshnagar).

6. Prabhag No. 22 (Raja Bazaar, Aurangpura, Nawabpura).

7. Prabhag No. 25 (Padampura, Vedantnagar, Bansilalnagar, Krantinagar).

8. Prabhag No. 27 (Jyotinagar, Osmanpura, Kranti Chowk) and

9. Prabhag No. 33 (Gajanannagar, New Hanumannagar, Vishrantinagar, Jai Bhavaninagar).

Changes in boundaries of 21 prabhags

Prabhag No.1 (Harsul); Prabhag No.2 (APMC Jadhavwadi); Prabhag No.10 (Altamash Colony, Bari Colony, Kiradpura, Kaiser Colony); Prabhag No.11 (Mujeeb Colony, Shah Bazaar, Chelipura, Sharif Colony); Prabhag No.14 (Swami Vivekanandnagar, Bharatmatanagar, Rauza Baugh, Ganesh Colony); Prabhag No.16 (Naregaon, Ambedkarnagar); Prabhag No.17 (N-1, Chikalthana MIDC); Prabhag No. 21 (Sanjaynagar, Khas Gate, Bhavaninagar); Prabhag No.22 (Raja Bazaar, Aurangpura, Nawabpura); Prabhag No.23 (Kailasnagar, Sillekhana, Khokadpura, Ajabnagar); Prabhag No. 24 (Samarthnagar, Nageshwarwadi, Kotla Colony); Prabhag No. 27 (Jyotinagar, Osmanpura, Kranti Chowk); Prabhag No. 29 (Shivashankar Colony, Balajinagar, Vishnunagar); Prabhag No. 31 (Mehernagar, Garkheda, Vidyanagar, Nyayanagar); Prabhag No. 32 (Thackareynagar N2 CIDCO, N3, N4 CIDCO); Prabhag No. 33 (Gajanannagar, New Hanumannagar, Vishrantinagar, Jaibhavaninagar); Prabhag No. 34 (Mukundwadi, Mahalaxmi Colony); Prabhag No. 39 (Priyadarshini Indiranagar, Ramakrishnanagar, Laxminagar, Moreshwar Housing Society); Prabhag No. 41 (Satara Village, Madhukarnagar, Amernagar) and Prabhag No. 42 (Kanchanwadi, Nakshatrawadi, Rahulnagar, Sadatnagar, Itkheda).