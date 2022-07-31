ATDA discusses with Thai Airways, Fly Dubai

Aurangabad, July 28:

The officials of Aurangabad Tourism Development Association (ATDA) held discussions with Thai Airways and Fly Dubai officials to inform the possible chances of starting International air connectivity to the city. ATDA civil aviation committee chairman Sunit Kothari and ATDA president Jaswant Singh Rajput discussed the issue with the airlines officials.

A proposal was put forth to the Thai Airways to connect Aurangabad not just with Varanasi, Bodhgaya for extension of existing Buddhist Charter flights but also for direct air connectivity to Bangkok.

Similarly, the prospects for trade, commerce, outbound tourism, VFF segment ( Visiting Family & Friends ) and export and import of perishable and non - perishable cargo of agricultural, floriculture, pharmaceuticals, engineering products etc. and also for the Hajj & Umrah Pilgrim traffic, with the Dubai Fly officials.