ATDA urges airlines for city air connectivity

Aurangabad, July 29:

The officials of Aurangabad Tourism Develelopment Association (ATDA) held discussions with the officials of the Thai Smile Airlines and VietJet Airline at New Delhi on Friday for both direct and non - direct (via) flight services to Aurangabad. The delegation included ATDA civil aviation committee chairman Sunit Kothari and ATDA president Jaswant Singh.

Along with ATDF, the airline companies will conduct a joint passenger load studies in both inbound and outbound sectors. The biggest advantage is that Aurangabad Airport exists list of 18 airport “point of calls” under the Bilateral Civil Aviation agreement between India and the 8 ASEAN countries.

This will make getting approvals very easy for an ASEAN country airline from Ministry of Civil Aviation Govt. of India, informed Sunit Kothari.