Atha group to invest Rs 5,440 crore in Sambhajinagar; 5,000 jobs to be created

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

NPSPL Advanced Material Pvt. Ltd., part of Atha Group, will invest Rs 5,440 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to set up a lithium battery material and carbon complex, generating direct employment for 5,000 people. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government in Mumbai on Friday, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Industries Minister Uday Samant, and senior officials.

The group will establish a Critically Advanced Lithium Battery Material and Carbon Complex, expected to provide direct jobs to 5,000 people. Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) MD P. D. Malikner said it is too early to confirm the exact location. According to the industrial sources suggest that the project may not be set up in Bidkin.

Boost to EV Industry

The investment reinforces Sambhajinagar’s growing reputation as an electric vehicle (EV) hub. In the DMIC’s Bidkin industrial belt, companies like Toyota-Kirloskar, Ather Energy, and JSW Green Mobility have already announced projects worth Rs 88,000 crore, many of which have begun construction. Their subsidiaries have also acquired land in Auric.

Scale of Growth

The Shendra and Bidkin belts of Auric City have attracted investments worth Rs 84,761 crore, creating 50,000 direct and around 1.5 lakh indirect jobs. With Atha Group’s project, Sambhajinagar continues to emerge as a preferred destination for India’s EV industry. Chief Minister Fadnavis also highlighted recently at Marathwada Muktisangram Din that Sambhajinagar is becoming the EV capital of Maharashtra.

Sustainable Growth Ahead

“I applaud the state’s efforts to bring large-scale industries to Sambhajinagar. These projects will create jobs, boost the local economy, and make our city a top choice for businesses. We are committed to supporting growth, innovation, and sustainable development for the benefit of all.”

- Utsav Machhar, President of CMIA.

Maharashtra Govt Signs MoUs Worth Rs 80,962 Crore

At the Steel Mahakumbh in Mumbai, the state government signed nine MoUs totaling Rs 80,962 crore, in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis, union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Industries Minister Dr. Uday Samant. These projects are expected to generate 40,300 jobs across Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Konkan.

Key Deals Include:

• Rs 41,580 crore Jindal Stainless project in Raigad (15,500 jobs)

• Rs 25,000 crore Rashmi Metallurgical plant in Wardha (12,000 jobs)

• Rs 5,440 crore Atha Group project in Sambhajinagar (5,000 jobs)