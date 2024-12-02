ATM theft in wee hours; cash Rs 9 lakh stolen from Samarthnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a challenging robbery, the unidentified thieves decamped with cash Rs 8.89 lakh from SBI’s ATM by using a gas-cutter. The theft took place on the intervening night of November 30 and December 1 at 3.30 am. Ironically, the ATM is located near the entrance of Vivekanand College and 200 metres away from the Kranti Chowk police station. Meanwhile, the theft case has been registered at Kranti Chowk police station.

According to the complaint lodged by SBI’s regional manager (ATM) Vikas Nikalje, the bank’s ATM is near the college’s entrance on the main road starting adjacent to Adalat Road and leading to Samarthnagar. As a routine, the agency’s employees reached the ATM to upload the cash on December 1 at 2 pm, they found the door of the ATM fully burnt. Besides, the cassette and the cash in the machine were missing. Hence they immediately informed the complainant on the phone, who then further informed the senior manager Ravindra Modak and field executive Majid Shaikh. The duo reached the spot at 3.30 pm. During the inspection, they opened an online monitoring software ESQ. Through this, it came to notice that the connectivity with the ATM was disconnected on December 1 at 3.23 am. A total of Rs 8.89 lakh cash was present in the ATM (1546 notes of Rs 500 denominations and 1163 notes of Rs 100 denominations), stated the complainant.

ATM damaged through gas cutter

The thieves after stepping into the ATM spread a black colour thick-layered spray on both the CCTV cameras. Later on, with the help of a gas cutter, the robbers cut the front door of the ATM and took out the money from it. The thieves also defunct the ESS security system before the crime, it has come to notice during the inspection. The incident depicts that the thieves would have obtained all details about the ATM. Meanwhile, the police are still clueless and are struggling to find a lead in the case, it is learnt.

Police station 200-metres away

The college deploys security guards which are inside the premises. Besides, a popular hotel is there near the ATM. It is equipped with CCTV and also has a security guard. Above all, the Kranti Chowk police station is at a distance of 200-metre away from the spot and the official quarters of police personnel are there in front of the ATM. Meanwhile, the theft incident has indeed posed a challenge to the police as the thieves had decamped with such heavy cash by cutting the ATM which is situated on a busy road.

City Police presence is invisible?

In recent days, criminals have been on a rampage in the city. Incidents of house break-ins, shop lootings, mobile phone thefts, and gold chain snatchings have occurred in broad daylight. Despite the significant rise in crime, the presence of city police seems almost non-existent. The Crime Branch, which is supposed to control criminals, appears to only exist in name. There has been no sign of any action or intervention from the branch in recent months. This has led to a situation where criminals seem to have gained confidence and are operating freely across the city.