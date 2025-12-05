Attack on youth over instagram story; two injured with sharp weapon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the Ranjangaon She.Pu. area, a minor youth was attacked with a sharp weapon following a dispute on social media. The incident occurred on the evening of the 4th, around 6:30 PM, near Nurani Masjid on Matoshri Nagar–Kamlapur Road. Two youths were injured in the attack and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bajajnagar.

The injured, Nikhil Santosh Rathod (17), is receiving treatment in the ICU. According to him, he was going with his friend Aditya Kakade to deliver a book to a friend in Kamlapur when their acquaintance, Om Manish Nagpure (resident of Dnyaneshwar Nagar), approached them. Nikhil asked Om, “Why are you posting stories against me on Instagram? If there’s a dispute, let’s resolve it. Don’t post such stories.” This angered Om, who verbally abused Nikhil. He then attacked Nikhil with a sharp object, striking his right shoulder and the left side of his neck.

During the attack, Nikhil’s friend Aditya Kakade tried to intervene to stop the fight, but Om struck him on the neck with the sharp weapon as well, injuring him. Both were threatened with death. Friends present at the scene, Omkar Tiwari helped rescue them, while another friend, Pawan Gaikwad, immediately admitted them to the hospital. Hospital sources confirmed that both are now in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was triggered by an old dispute and an Instagram story. In the complaint filed with the police, Nikhil and his father, Santosh Rathod, have demanded legal action against Om Manish Nagpure. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation. The accused is still on the run.