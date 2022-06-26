Attempt to cheat by using CJ’s name

Lokmat News Network

The joint administrative manager of Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court Sudesh Kanade was tried to cheat by sending him a whatsapp message in the name of chief justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta. A case has been registered against an unidentified person with Pundliknagar police station based on the complaint lodged by Division bench manager Anand Yeawalkar.

As per the complaint Kanade received a message on Saturday at 1.40 pm from a number 91 - 6396851264 on Whatsapp. On this number the photo of chief justice Datta was on the whatsapp status. The message was ‘Hello, S S Kanade, How are You doing? Where are you at the moment?”Kanade replied ‘In the office my Lord’. Later he received another message mentioning ‘Very Good. There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am curently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls? Kanade again replied ‘Yes my Lord’. The another message was ‘Noted, are you familier with Amazon Pay Gift Card? He replied ‘No my Lord’. But later no message was received. Later, Kanade presented a report to the Division bench manager in this regard. The manager check the details of the phone number and found that the message was not sent by the chief justice.

After realizing that it was a cheating case, the manager lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar police station. PSI Dilip Gangurde is further investigating the case.