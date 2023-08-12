Attempt to rob petrol pump with fake gun foiled

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An attempt to rob a petrol pump near A S Club with a fake gun was foiled on Saturday morning. The police arrested two motorcyclists and seized the fake gun and the motorcycle from them. The arrested have been identified as Rahim Shaikh Abubakar Siddique (24, Kamlapur) and Arbaaz Nakim Shaikh (18, Ranjangaon).

Police said two persons came on a motorcycle (MH20 GG 7499) to P M Chordiya Petrol Pump near A S Club area on Saturday at around 10 am. They parked the motorcycle and one of them went near the cash room and his accomplice was standing outside. The petrol pump manager Suresh Chavan got suspicious of their activity and he told the employees Bharat Suryawanshi and Ravindra Bhalekar to keep a watch on them. Chavan noticed that the youth had a pistol hidden under his shirt. The employees were then afraid.

Fortunately, constables Rajaram Dakhore and Lalkhan Ghusinge came there to fill the petrol in their vehicle. The employees told them about these two suspects. The policemen cleverly nabbed both of them. PSI Sachin Shinde, Sachin Pagote, Suraj Agrawal, Yashwant Gobade, Hanuman Thoke, and others on receiving the information rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.